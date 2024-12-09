PM Modi, Congress leaders wish Sonia Gandhi as she turns 78

Wishes poured in for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who turned 78 years old on Monday, December 9, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing her good health and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge calling her a "true champion" of the rights of the underprivileged. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

Millions have been inspired by Gandhi's commitment to public life, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remarked.

In his wish for Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said on X, “Happy birthday to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji! I pray for her long life and good health.”

The longest-serving president of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, has stepped aside from active politics in recent years due to health concerns, but her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and son Rahul Gandhi continue to play important roles in the party.

However, she is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan and continues to be the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

In a post on X, the Congress's official account also extended warm greetings to Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

Mallikarjun Kharge, in his post, said: “A true champion of the rights of the marginalised, embodying utmost grace, dignity and courage amidst adversity, her contribution to public life has inspired millions.”

Gandhi was also praised as "an iconic leader of our times" by KC Venugopal, general secretary in-charge of the Congress.

Despite the tremendous sacrifices she made, her unmatched contribution to India serves as an inspiration to millions of people worldwide.

In a post on X, Venugopal stated, "Her leadership during the years of good governance under PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji was crucial to India's post-independence journey towards growth."

"She has demonstrated tremendous insight and dedication in her public service despite the constant attacks she encounters. Our party continues to benefit greatly from her vision and support," he remarked.

The Congress, on its official X handle, hailed Gandhi's contribution and said she is a leader whose commitment and belief in the founding principles of India and the party are an inspiration.

"Championing women's empowerment, social justice, and inclusive growth, her vision led to the upliftment of millions of marginalized people and the strengthening of India's welfare state," the Congress said.

It stated that she has been instrumental in pioneering changes as the UPA's chairman and president of the Congress.

The party claimed that important laws like MGNREGA, the Right to Food, the Right to Education, and the Right to Information have changed the political, social, and economic climate of India.

She has demonstrated humility, elegance, and decency in public life by making personal sacrifices and demonstrating a strong dedication to India's democratic ideals. "Happy birthday to Sonia Gandhi ji, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party!" "The party said."

"May she be blessed with good health, happiness, and more strength as she continues to guide and inspire generations through her vision," the party said.

Several Congress leaders extended birthday wishes to Gandhi and lauded her contribution in public life.