PM Modi criticises AAP for prioritising image over students' futures in Delhi

In an interaction with students in the national capital on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of prioritizing its image over the future of students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi harshly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration during a Monday meeting with students in the nation's capital, charging it with putting its reputation ahead of the students' future.(Hindustan times/Sanjeev Verma)

PM Modi said that the AAP government allows only those students to go beyond class nine who secure good marks to protect its own image.

"I have heard in Delhi, they (AAP government) do not allow children to go further after class 9. Only those children who are guaranteed to pass are allowed to go. Because if their result is bad, their government's reputation will be ruined. That is why very dishonest work is done," the Prime Minister said.

On Sunday, addressing a public rally at New Delhi's RK Puram, Prime Minister said that similar to the change of weather ushered in with the arrival of Basant Panchami, Delhi will herald a "new spring of development."

"In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he said.

He also guaranteed ₹5 nutritious meals for people living in slums and announced the setting up of a welfare board for auto drivers and domestic workers, while assuring that no existing welfare schemes would be discontinued.

"A welfare board will be set up for auto drivers and domestic workers, providing them with insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh. The BJP government will also assist with children's school fees. I give another guarantee: these AAP-Da people are spreading falsehoods, but not a single slum in Delhi will be demolished. The welfare schemes for the public in Delhi will not be stopped," PM Modi asserted.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5 in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The national capital is set to witness a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and AAP. (ANI)