Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC dismisses plea for rejecting AAP minister’s nomination for Delhi polls

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2025 03:05 PM IST

The petitioner argued Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Sultanpur Majra, suppressed information regarding his criminal antecedents and assets

The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to set aside minister Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat’s nomination for the February 5 Delhi assembly elections for allegedly filing a false affidavit concealing information.

The court said the plea was not maintainable. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The court said the plea was not maintainable. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad said one Satish Chauhan’s petition was not maintainable. “How is it maintainable [as an election petition] in the eyes of the law? A false affidavit given to the returning officer is an offence under section 125A of the Representation of People’s Act. I am dismissing the plea straight on the grounds that you are not calling any particular election in question,” the court told Chauhan’s lawyer Deepak Chauhan.

On January 29, Justice Jyoti Singh rejected the plea on the grounds of maintainability and asked Chauhan to file an election petition.

Chauhan said Ahlawat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Sultanpur Majra, filed his nomination suppressing information regarding his criminal antecedents and assets. The plea added that Ahlawat also allegedly suppressed information while contesting elections in 2008 and 2020 polls.

The court turned down Chauhan plea seeking directions for the ECI to stop Ahlwat’s pensionary and consequential benefits. It said the ECI was not empowered to pass such orders. “You are seeking to put the pension on hold. It is not a work of the Election Commission.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On