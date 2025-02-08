PM Modi hails BJP's win in Milkipur bypoll: ‘Every section voted for us’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in the 2025 Delhi election and the Milkipur by-polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Modi said that every section has voted for the saffron party in large numbers. Follow Delhi election LIVE updates.

"...'Aaj desh tushtikaran nahi BJP ki santushtikaran ki policy ko chun raha hai' (Today, the country is choosing not appeasement but the BJP's policy of satisfaction). Today, along with Delhi, the BJP has secured victory in Ayodhya's Milkipur. Every section has voted for the BJP in large numbers..." Modi said, according to ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a historic mandate in the Delhi assembly election and won the Milkipur by-election.

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, the BJP won 47 of 70 seats in Delhi and is leading on one other seat. AAP has won 21 and is leading on one seat. The Congress failed to win any seat for the third election in a row in the capital.

Several key leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party lost the polls including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, former ministers Somnath Bharti and Satyendra Jain and party leaders Awadh Ojha and Durgesh Pathak.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP candidate Paswan won the Milkipur bypolls by a margin of 61,710 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

While Paswan, 38, polled over 1.46 lakh votes, his nearest rival Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad, 42, garnered 84,687 votes, it said.

Milkipur was the only seat the BJP lost in Ayodhya district in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Yogi Adityanath hails BJP's win in Milkipur and Delhi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated party workers for the "historic victory" of the BJP in the bypolls held on the Milkipur assembly constituency and also in the Delhi assembly polls.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath wrote: "Heartiest congratulations to all the dedicated party officials and hard working workers for the historic victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the by-election of Milkipur Legislative Assembly seat!"

"This victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the common people in the public welfare policies of the 'Double Engine BJP Government' led by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP government dedicated to service, security and good governance," he added.