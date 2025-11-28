PM Modi in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur for 60th DGP-IGP conference

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Friday evening to attend the 60th edition of the All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police. PM Modi landed at Swami Vivekananda Airport around 7.40 pm in a special aircraft and will participate in the conference on November 29 and 30 (@narendramodi)

The three-day conference, which began earlier in the day, is being held at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur.

He was received at the airport by Union home minister Amit Shah, governor Ramen Deka, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and other public representatives and officials. Shah had arrived in Raipur a day earlier to take part in the event.

Chhattisgarh is hosting the Conference of DGPs and IGPs for the first time, and security arrangements have been strengthened in Nava Raipur and adjoining areas. More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in a multi-layer security grid, officials said.

Officials said the conference aims to review progress on key policing challenges and outline a roadmap for strengthening internal security in line with the vision of a “Surakshit Bharat” and “Viksit Bharat.”

Held under the overarching theme “Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions,” the event will feature detailed discussions on issues including Left Wing Extremism, counter-terrorism, disaster management, women’s safety, and the use of forensic science and artificial intelligence (AI) in policing, the official added.

The Prime Minister will also confer the President’s police medals for distinguished service.

The conference will be attended by the Union home minister, national security adviser, ministers of state for home affairs, DGPs of states and Union Territories (UTs), and heads of central police organisations. Home department heads of states/UTs and select police officers in the ranks of DIG and Superintendent of Police (SP) have also been invited to participate.