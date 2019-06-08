PM Modi in Kerala, Maldives, Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Live Updates: PM Modi starts from Kochi to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple

In his first public appearance after the poll debacle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Wayanad yesterday. Today is his second day in his constituency. Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala. He will offer prayers at temple town of Guruvayur today and Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati temple.

09:25 am IST PM Modi expected to reach the temple around 10 am PM Narendra Modi is expected to reach the Guruvayur temple around 10 am and spend an hour there.





09:20 am IST Visit to Guruvayur a first for Narendra Modi after becoming PM This is PM Modi’s first visit to Guruvayur after becoming the PM. In 2008 while he was Gujrat Cm he visited the temple.





09:17 am IST PM Modi to perform ‘thulabharam’, to be weighed alongside lotus In Guruvayur PM Modi will perform ‘thulabharam’, a ritual in which the devotee is weighed alongside a commodity. The PM will be weighed alongside lotus.





09:15 am IST PM Modi starts from Kochi to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple PM Modi has started from Kochi to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple.He reached Kochi last night and stayed in state guest house.





09:10 am IST PM Modi to address meet in Guruvayur During his trip to the temple town to Guruvayur, prime minister Narendra Modi will address a party workers’ meet.



