PM Modi in Kerala, Maldives, Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Live Updates: PM Modi starts from Kochi to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple
PM Modi in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi’s Day-2 in Wayanad Live Updates: Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit the temple town of Guruvayur today. Rahul Gandhi will be in Wayanad.
-
09:25 am IST
PM Modi expected to reach the temple around 10 am
-
09:20 am IST
Visit to Guruvayur a first for Narendra Modi after becoming PM
-
09:17 am IST
PM Modi to perform ‘thulabharam’, to be weighed alongside lotus
-
09:15 am IST
PM Modi starts from Kochi to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple
-
09:10 am IST
PM Modi to address meet in Guruvayur
-
09:00 am IST
PM Modi to offer prayers at Guruvayur temple
In his first public appearance after the poll debacle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Wayanad yesterday. Today is his second day in his constituency. Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala. He will offer prayers at temple town of Guruvayur today and Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati temple.
Follow LIVE updates here:
PM Modi expected to reach the temple around 10 am
PM Narendra Modi is expected to reach the Guruvayur temple around 10 am and spend an hour there.
Visit to Guruvayur a first for Narendra Modi after becoming PM
This is PM Modi’s first visit to Guruvayur after becoming the PM. In 2008 while he was Gujrat Cm he visited the temple.
PM Modi to perform ‘thulabharam’, to be weighed alongside lotus
In Guruvayur PM Modi will perform ‘thulabharam’, a ritual in which the devotee is weighed alongside a commodity. The PM will be weighed alongside lotus.
PM Modi starts from Kochi to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple
PM Modi has started from Kochi to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple.He reached Kochi last night and stayed in state guest house.
PM Modi to address meet in Guruvayur
During his trip to the temple town to Guruvayur, prime minister Narendra Modi will address a party workers’ meet.
PM Modi to offer prayers at Guruvayur temple
Prime minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Lord Sreekrishna temple in Guruvayur today.