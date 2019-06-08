Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

PM Modi in Kerala, Maldives, Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Live Updates: PM Modi starts from Kochi to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple

PM Modi in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi’s Day-2 in Wayanad Live Updates: Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit the temple town of Guruvayur today. Rahul Gandhi will be in Wayanad.

By HT Correspondent | Jun 08, 2019 09:24 IST
highlights

In his first public appearance after the poll debacle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Wayanad yesterday. Today is his second day in his constituency. Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala. He will offer prayers at temple town of Guruvayur today and Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati temple.

Follow LIVE updates here:

09:25 am IST

PM Modi expected to reach the temple around 10 am

PM Narendra Modi is expected to reach the Guruvayur temple around 10 am and spend an hour there.

09:20 am IST

Visit to Guruvayur a first for Narendra Modi after becoming PM

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Guruvayur after becoming the PM. In 2008 while he was Gujrat Cm he visited the temple.

09:17 am IST

PM Modi to perform ‘thulabharam’, to be weighed alongside lotus

In Guruvayur PM Modi will perform ‘thulabharam’, a ritual in which the devotee is weighed alongside a commodity. The PM will be weighed alongside lotus.

09:15 am IST

PM Modi starts from Kochi to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple

PM Modi has started from Kochi to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple.He reached Kochi last night and stayed in state guest house.

09:10 am IST

PM Modi to address meet in Guruvayur

During his trip to the temple town to Guruvayur, prime minister Narendra Modi will address a party workers’ meet.

09:00 am IST

PM Modi to offer prayers at Guruvayur temple

Prime minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Lord Sreekrishna temple in Guruvayur today.

