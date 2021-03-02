PM Modi inaugurates 'Maritime India Summit 2021'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Maritime India Summit 2021' on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the second edition of the summit via video conferencing.
Prime Minister also launched e-book of maritime vision 2030, which is aiming to make the Indian maritime industry at par with the top global benchmark in the next 10 years.
Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (MoS) Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) in his opening remark said that the summit is one of the biggest virtual summit in the world with the participation of 1.7 lakhs partipants from more than 100 nations.
"In the three day summit, we will have ministers from eight nations, over 50 global CEOs and more than 160 speakers which include 115 international speakers from 24 nations," he said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy also joined the event via video conferencing.
The Summit will help in furthering growth of India's maritime economy. Several countries are participating in the event including the CEOs and Ambassadors of several countries to boost investment in the Maritime sector in India. Over one lakh participants from 50 countries have registered online for MIS summit 2021 which is scheduled from March 2 to March 4.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in from March 2 to March 4 via video conferencing.
The summit will visualise a roadmap for India's Maritime sector for next decade and will work to propel India to the forefront of the Global Maritime Sector.
Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in Indian Maritime domain. Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare flowering shrub East-Himalayan Eranthemum photographed 1st time in Manipur
- East-Himalayan Eranthemum is a native plant of east Himalayan region, Bangladesh and Burma. It flowers during January-March, said a website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in SC seeks a transgender welfare board to address social welfare issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There were some glitches on Co-Win but..' Harsh Vardhan explains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong’s new campaign style: Dance, push-ups and deep sea diving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed in car crash in AP's Anantapur, liquor bottle found near driver
- On receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12,286 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, infection tally crosses 11.12 mn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi inaugurates 'Maritime India Summit 2021'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hanumanji crossed country to get sanjeevani': Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Ghazipur border reopens partially after a month
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala strike against rising fuel prices hits normal life
- The state government earlier ruled out a cut in state taxes to bring down fuel prices citing reduction in revenue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Termination of 26-week pregnancy of rape survivor? SC seeks medical board report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hash constant: Govt’s solution to tracing originator of viral messages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan gets his first Covid vaccine shot in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged to create new platform, Sansad TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, accused in TRP scam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox