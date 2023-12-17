PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse - world's largest workspace surpassing US Pentagon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business, on Sunday. Modi inaugurated Surat Diamond Bourse shortly after inaugurating a new integrated terminal building at the Surat airport, which is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours and has a provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3,000 passengers with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers. The Surat Diamond Bourse building in Surat.(PTI)

The Surat Diamond Bourse building, the world's largest office complex with more than 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

It will be a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.

The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) building, the world's largest office complex with more than 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city. It will be a global centre for trading of both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery, as per an official statement.

Things to know about Surat Diamond Bourse: