e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’

Earlier, Modi had tweeted, “Looking forward to tomorrow’s Vaibhav Summit, which brings together scientists as well as researchers from the Indian diaspora. Do join at 6:30 PM on 2nd October”.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:00 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV )Summit on Friday through video conferencing. The summit aims to bring overseas and resident Indian researchers and academics under a common platform.

The inauguration will be followed by online deliberation sessions.

Earlier, Modi had tweeted, “Looking forward to tomorrow’s Vaibhav Summit, which brings together scientists as well as researchers from the Indian diaspora. Do join at 6:30 PM on 2nd October”.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office read, “The aim of the summit is to bring Indian-origin luminaries in academic institutes and research organisations across the world and resident counterparts on a single platform to debate upon collaboration mechanisms to strengthen academic and science and technology (S&T) base in India for global development.’’

Over 3,000 overseas Indian-origin academics and scientists from 55 nations and over 10,000 resident academics and scientists will take part in the summit, the statement added.

The summit is being organised by around 200 academic institutes and S&T departments, led by the Principal scientific advisor, Government of India.

The initiative involves multiple levels of interactions among overseas experts and Indian counterparts over a month-long series of webinars, video conferences etc., the statement said.

(With ANI inputs)

tags
top news
‘Struggle to continue till UP CM resigns’: Bhim Army chief at Delhi protest
‘Struggle to continue till UP CM resigns’: Bhim Army chief at Delhi protest
Justice for Hathras victim: Protesters gather at Jantar Mantar
Justice for Hathras victim: Protesters gather at Jantar Mantar
CSK vs SRH Live: Dhoni & Co. look to turn fortunes against SRH
CSK vs SRH Live: Dhoni & Co. look to turn fortunes against SRH
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Covid-19 vaccine alone won’t curb spread of virus, report warns
Covid-19 vaccine alone won’t curb spread of virus, report warns
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
Sena stings Yogi Adityanath over Hathras case, says let Mumbai cops probe
Sena stings Yogi Adityanath over Hathras case, says let Mumbai cops probe
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In