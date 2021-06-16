PM Modi invites world to invest in India based on country’s 5 pillars: Talent, market, capital, ecosystem, openness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited the world to invest in India and listed what he called as the “five pillars” -- talent, market, capital, ecosystem and a culture of openness -- to do so. Modi also heaped praises for the tech and start-up sectors of the country. He made the remarks during his keynote address at the fifth edition of the VivaTech Summit on Wednesday evening.

“I invite the world to invest in India based on the five pillars of: Talent, Market, Capital, Eco-system and, Culture of openness,” Modi said in his address, assuring that the country offers what the innovators and investors needed.

“India's strides in the world of tech and start-up are well-known. Our nation is home to one of the world's largest start-up eco systems. Several unicorns have come up in recent years. Indian tech-talent pool is famous across the world. Indian youth have given tech solutions to some of the world's most pressing problems,” he added.

Congratulating the organisers of the event, Modi said that the platform reflected the “technological vision of France.” He also called technology and digital as the two emerging areas of close cooperation with France among the many other wide range of topics. “Many youngsters saw the French Open with great enthusiasm. One of India's tech companies, Infosys provided tech support for the tournament. Likewise, the French Company Atos is involved in a project for making the fastest supercomputer in India. Whether it is France's Capgemini or India's TCS and Wipro, our IT talent is serving companies and citizens all over the world,” Modi said.

Supporting his call for investments, Modi highlighted that the digital expansion is powered by creating a state-of-the-art public digital infrastructure in India. Mentioning that public wifi networks across the country are coming up, Modi said that 523,000km long fibre optic cables connected the 156,000 village councils in the country. “Likewise, India is working actively to nurture a culture of innovation. There are state-of-the-art innovation labs in Seven Thousand Five Hundred schools under the Atal Innovation Mission,” he added.

VivaTech, which occurs in Paris every year, is a digital and startup event in Europe, jointly organized by Publicis Groupe, a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos, a leading French media group. Modi was invited as a guest of honour to deliver the keynote address at the event this year, his office (PMO) had said earlier on Tuesday. He addressed the event virtually which was also attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.