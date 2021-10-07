PM Modi issues e-property cards to 171k Svamitva Scheme beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday distributed e-property cards to 171,000 beneficiaries of 3000 villages of Madhya Pradesh under the Svamitva Scheme, a central scheme that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural areas.

Addressing the beneficiaries virtually during an event at Harda, the PM said, “Svamitva (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme will strengthen villages economically and also make the people self-reliant. As a pilot project, the Swamitva scheme was launched initially in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka. Now it will be introduced across the nation.”

The scheme was introduced by the central government in April 2020 to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas through GIS mapping. The administrations are using drone technology for mapping during survey of the property and land. The scheme will allow the villagers to use it for taking loans from the bank.

The PM praised the working of the state government under chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “MP is a wonder and the pride of the country. Madhya Pradesh has a speed and desire for development. Under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, all the schemes are being implemented in a better way in the interest of the people of the state. Every time I see this I feel very happy. Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a leading state by doing commendable work in the field of land digitization,” the PM said.

Prime Minister Modi said the soul of India resides in its villages. “The land rights will strengthen the villages. People have to face land dispute and many difficulties for land. People spend their savings to fight the case in the court case. Gandhiji had also expressed concern about this situation. It is our responsibility to make improvements in this area.”

Thanking the prime minister for the scheme, Chouhan said, “ Before him (PM Modi), no one had noticed that the land in the village should be given ownership, there was no paper, so the land had no meaning. But today, when the ownership of that land is being received in the form of a letter of authority, we have now seen that land can be availed in many ways.”