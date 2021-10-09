PM Modi, Japan PM Kishida discuss bilateral ties, free, open Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida agreed on Friday to boost cooperation in a range of areas, including political and security issues, and to work for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The matters figured when Modi telephoned Kishida to congratulate him on assuming charge as the prime minister of Japan. Kishida was elected to the post after his predecessor Yoshihide Suga quit last month following criticism of his handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Modi and Kishida expressed satisfaction at progress in the bilateral special strategic and global partnership and agreed to enhance cooperation in areas such as high-technology and futuristic sectors. Modi invited Japanese companies to benefit from India’s economic reforms through greater investment, the external affairs ministry said.

The leaders discussed the “increasing alignment of perspectives and robust cooperation between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region”, and reviewed cooperation under the Quad framework, the ministry said.

A readout from the Japanese side said the two leaders, while looking ahead to the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, decided to elevate the bilateral partnership to greater heights by promoting cooperation in political and security issues, economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Modi invited Kishida to visit India at his earliest convenience for a bilateral summit.