PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus

india Updated: Mar 12, 2020 20:57 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Reuters file photo)
         

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the challenge posed by the outbreak of coronavirus, and ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to Indian Prime Minister Modi today. They discussed the coronavirus outbreak and emphasised the importance of coordinated international efforts to tackle the spread of the virus”.

“The Prime Minister raised climate change, welcoming the steps taken by India to increase generation of renewable energy and urging the need for ambitious action to deliver on the Paris Agreement.

“More generally, the Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the UK and India in a range of areas including trade, cultural relations, defence and technology”, the spokesperson added.

