PM Modi, JP Nadda to pick NDA candidate for Vice President after Dhankhar's shock resignation

The National Democratic Alliance on Thursday authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said. The NDA alliance has authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate

It was a unanimous decision, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

A meeting of key BJP leaders and their allies was held at the Parliament complex where the decision was taken.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah besides Nadda, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) were among those who attended the meeting.

Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.