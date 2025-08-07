Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
PM Modi, JP Nadda to pick NDA candidate for Vice President after Dhankhar's shock resignation

PTI
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 05:04 pm IST

In the NDA meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh, PM Modi and JP Nadda were authorised with the decision to choose the alliance's pick for Vice President. 

The National Democratic Alliance on Thursday authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said.

The NDA alliance has authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate(@narendramodi X)
The NDA alliance has authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda to pick the ruling bloc's vice presidential candidate(@narendramodi X)

It was a unanimous decision, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

A meeting of key BJP leaders and their allies was held at the Parliament complex where the decision was taken.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation accepted as row erupts

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah besides Nadda, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) were among those who attended the meeting.

Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.

