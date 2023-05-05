Home / India News / ‘If you have a problem, just be Atmanirbhar’: Cong mocks PM's Karnataka campaign

BySreelakshmi B
May 05, 2023 07:12 PM IST

The Congress' mockery of the PM comes amid his campaigns in Karnataka and the deteriorating state-of-affairs in Manipur.

The Congress party has issued a “national advisory” in mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Slamming Modi for his “busy campaigning” ahead of the Karnataka elections, Congress wrote on its Twitter handle, "National Advisory: PM Modi is busy campaigning for the Karnataka elections. If you have a problem or your state is in turmoil, just be "Aatmanirbhar" and find solutions on your own."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate (HT File / ANI)
“In view of the hon'able PM's visit to Bengaluru for the Karnataka elections, citizens of other states, regardless of which party they voted for are requested to govern themselves… The following issues will remain unaddressed until vote counting concludes on 13th May - Manipur Burning, Wrestlers' Protest, Poonch Terror Attack, Crony Capitalism, Economic Slowdown, Unchecked Price Rise, Corruption…” it lists out.

The Congress' mockery of the PM comes amid his campaigns in the poll-bound state of Karnataka and the deteriorating condition of Manipur. Slamming PM Modi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “Modiji you are an elected prime minister of the country and the people of Karnataka are also watching what is happening in Manipur and want that you should save Manipur from burning and restore peace in the state first,” said Shrinate.

“This is a fit case where Home Minister of India Amit Shah should resign or should be sacked forthwith. This is a fit case where the BJP government in Manipur should be dismissed and Article 356, that is President's rule, should be imposed,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government on May 4 issued a shoot-at-sight order in “extreme cases,” as escalating violence following a tribal solidarity march displaced more than 9,000 people in the state. Scheduled Tribe communities, mostly from the Kuki-Zomi tribal group, are protesting against a move to grant the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, which makes up the majority of Manipur's population.

(With PTI inputs)

