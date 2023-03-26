PM Modi lauds Lovlina, Nikhat for clinching gold in boxing, senior leaders across parties mark wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain for clinching gold at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Sunday. This is India's fourth gold medal after Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora defeated their respective opponents in the finals on Saturday. Boxers Nikhat Zareen (R) and Lovlina Borgohain (L).(PTI)

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said the boxers have showed great skill and that they have made India proud on many occasions.

Lovlina edged Australia's Caitlin Parker to bag a gold in a 75 kg middleweight final. She won with a 5-2 split verdict.

“Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal,” PM Modi said.

On the other hand, Nikhat trounced Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam with a 5-0 point to retain her World title in 50 kg fly weight category.

“Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions,” the Prime Minster said in a tweet.

Senior leaders across political parties lauded the boxers for their historic performance at the World Championship. Union minister Piyush Goyal tweeted to mark the gold wins in both 50 kg and 75 kg categories.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the boxers as they secured golds one after the other. “Many congratulations for this great win and gold medal @nikhat_zareen. This brilliant performance of yours has raised the prestige of the entire country,” he tweeted in Hindi for Nikhat. “Another daughter of India @LovlinaBorgohai has done wonders in the boxing ring. Congratulations. This historic performance by Indian women players in the World Boxing Championship has made the entire country proud,” he said lauding Lovlina's performance.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Incredible performance by @saweetyboora and @NituGhanghas333 as they win Gold Medals🥇at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship. We are extremely proud of your achievements!"

Former cricketer and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and shared a collage of all four gold medalists who have given a ‘sensational performance’ in the Championship. “What a sensational performance by our girls Nitu, Nikhat, Lovlina, Saweety at World boxing championships. You’ve given goosebumps to the country!” he tweeted.

