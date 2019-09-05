PM Modi meets Shinzo Abe, Malaysian premier; discusses extradition of Zakir Naik

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:19 IST

PM Modi met Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe in Russia’s Vladivostok. The two leaders held talks to further strengthen ties between both the nations. The meeting comes after they met at the G-20 Summit in Osaka and G7 in Biarritz. PM Modi also met Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir Mohamad. He asked Dr Mohamad to take steps to extradite controversial preacher Zakir Naik who is wanted in India for inciting terrorism and money laundering. PM Modi is on two-day visit to Russia. He will be attending the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 11:19 IST