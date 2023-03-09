PM Modi mourns Satish Kaushik's demise: ‘a creative genius who won hearts’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mourned the demise of noted actor-director Satish Kaushik who passed away following a heart attack, and extended condolences to his family and admirers. Calling Satish Kaushik a creative genius, Prime Minister Modi said he won hearts by his wonderful acting and direction. Actor-director Satish Kaushik.(PTI / File photo)

“Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Satish Kaushik, known for his memorable comic roles in films such as “Jaane Bhi do Yaaro” and “Mr India”, was at a friend's home in Delhi whenhe complained about uneasiness late Wednesday night, reported PTI.

"He felt uneasy and he told his driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Kaushik's friend and colleague Anupam Kher told PTI.

In a tweet earlier, Kher said he was shocked to hear about Kaushik's sudden death.

"I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write this about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti," Kher tweeted.

The mortal remains of the veteran actor will be brought to Mumbai today for his final rites, according to media reports.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality who co-wrote the dialogues for Kundan Shah’s “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro” with Ranjit Kapoor. His comic pairing with Govinda yielded some of the biggest hits of the 90s in films such as “Swarg”, “Saajan Chale Sasural”, “Deewana Mastana”, “Pardesi Babu”, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, “Aunty No 1” and “Haseena Maan Jayegi” to name a few.