PM Modi leaves for Namibia, final stop in 5-nation tour | What's on Agenda

After concluding his two-day visit to Brazil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Namibia on Wednesday, which would be his first visit to the country. The visit to the African country will also mark the last stop of his five-nation tour. PM Modi reacts during a joint press statement with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.(REUTERS)

His state visit, the third ever to be taken by an Indian Prime Minister, comes at the invitation of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Before Namibia, the prime minister visited Trinidad and Tobago, Ghana, Brazil and Argentina.

PM Modi Namibia visit | What's on Agenda?

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah while in Namibia. He will also deliver an address at the Parliament there, just like his address to the Parliament in Ghana.

Besides, the Prime Minister will pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, Late Dr. Sam Nujoma.

"The visit of Prime Minister is a reiteration of India's multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia," a part of the Ministry of External Affairs press release read.

PM to conclude five-nation tour today

PM Modi emplaned for Windhoek, Namibia on Wednesday after concluding his two-day visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. He was conferred with Brazil’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.

The third stop in PM Modi's five-nation tour was Argentina, where India and Argentina agreed to enhance collaboration in trade, defence, technology, space and pharmaceuticals. It was the first bilateral visit to Argentina by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years.

Before that, he visited Trinidad & Tobago on July 3-4 at the invitation of Kamla Persad-Bissessar. In one of the significant developments during PM Modi's visit, the country added itself to the list of seven countries across the globe to implement transactions through India’s BHIM app using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

His first stop on the five-nation tour was Ghana, the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over 30 years. During his visit, the PM addressed a special session of the Parliament in Accra, and vowed that India is a committed partner in the development of African nations.