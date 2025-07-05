Trinidad and Tobago joins global UPI network, BHIM in eight countries now: Full list

Trinidad and Tobago has become the first Caribbean nation to enable transactions through India’s BHIM app using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Trinidad and Tobago has added itself to the list of seven countries across the globe to implement UPI usage.(Shutterstock/representational)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country on adapting the digital transaction system via the BHIM app.

Modi visited Trinidad and Tobago from Jul 3-4 at the invitation of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. It was during this visit when the two countries expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation in the digital domain, reported ANI.

The two nations also agreed to embark on further collaboration in the implementation of India Stack solutions, including DigiLocker, e-Sign, and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Here is a list of countries which are using UPI:

1. France

In 2024, France became the first European country to accept UPI widely.

NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) in partnership with Lyra, a French leader in securing e-commerce and proximity payments, announced the acceptance of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mechanism in France starting with the iconic Eiffel Tower, i.e. facilitating purchase of tickets to the Eiffel Tower using UPI.

2. United Arab Emirates

NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) in a partnership with Network International enabled QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2021.

The payment system stands valid across Network International's extensive merchant network, covering popular establishments like Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and several retail and dining outlets in the country.

3. Bhutan

Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan in 2021, partnered with NIPL to enable BHIM UPI QR-based online payments in Bhutan, making it the first country to adopt UPI standards for its QR deployment, and the first country in India's immediate neighbourhood to accept mobile based payments through the BHIM App.

This led to the connection of payment infrastructures of the two countries seamlessly, benefitting a large number of tourists and businessmen from India who travel to Bhutan each year.

4. Nepal

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) and Fonepay Payment Service Ltd, Nepal’s largest payment network, in 2024 joined hands to introduce UPI for cross-border transactions between India and Nepal.

The integration of payment systems by NIPL and Fonepay marked a efficient and convenient shift in cross-border transactions between citizens of both countries.

5. Mauritius

PM Modi, along with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr. Pravind Jugnauth in 2024 inaugurated the launch of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services in the country

The use of RuPay card services were also introduced in Mauritius. Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Jugnauth informed that co-branded Rupay card will be designated as domestic card in Mauritius.

6. Sri Lanka

In the same event where UPI was launched in Mauritius, PM Modi and President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe introduced UPI payments in Sri Lanka as well.

President H.E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the move would maintain the momentum of connectivity and deepening of the relationship between the two countries.

7. Singapore

NIPL in 2023, in a partnership with HitPay, a Singapore-based payments infrastructure firm, expanded UPI acceptance across Singapore.

QR code-based UPI transactions stand valid across all retail stores, dining outlets, and tourist attractions in the country ensuring a seamless payment experience for users.