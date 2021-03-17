PM Modi 'pained by' Ram Swaroop Sharma's death, says he worked tirelessly for society
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Swaroop Sharma and said that Himachal Pradesh leader was committed to solving people's problems.
Sharma was found dead at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday, police said.
"Shri Ram Swaroop Sharma was a dedicated leader, who was always committed to solving people’s problems. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Pained by his untimely and unfortunate demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.
The circumstances of the death are in the initial stages of the investigation, the police said. "It looks like a case of suicide, but we are continuing to probe. We'll know better once we have the autopsy report and have questioned people," said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police spokesperson.
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 1 PM after an obituary reference to Sharma.
Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP.
He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.
According to the police, a call was made to the Police Control Room (PCR) around 7.45 am by his aide after the parliamentarian did not respond to knocks on his door.
A police team reached the spot and forced open the door and found Sharma dead in his room.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
