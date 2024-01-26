PM Modi pays homage at National War Memorial, marking start of 75th Republic Day

On Republic Day morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial to pay tributes, marking the official commencement of the 75th Republic Day celebrations. After leading the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath, PM Modi and other dignitaries headed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. Republic Day 2024: PM Modi at National War Memorial.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

The arrival of the President of India Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was escorted by the President’s Bodyguard – ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’. The President’s Bodyguard is the senior-most Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the ‘Angrakshak’ has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773. The two presidents arrived in the ‘Traditional Buggy’, a practice making a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with the indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns. This was then followed by ‘Aavaahan’, a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolizing Nari Shakti.

The parade then commenced with the president taking the salute.

National War Memorial- a monument to honour fallen heroes

The National War Memorial, situated to the east of India Gate, stands as a structure to honour wars, victories, and those who died or were injured in independent India conflicts, post-1947.

The iconic India Gate, constructed in 1931 by the former British Empire, serves as a commemoration for the Battle Casualties of India during World War I and the Third Anglo-Afghan War. While, the National War Memorial stands as a symbol of the nation's gratitude to its Armed Forces, testifying to their sacrifices in diverse conflicts, United Nations Operations, Humanitarian Assistance, and Disaster Response Operations since Independence.

Since Independence, more than 26,000 soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces have made the supreme sacrifice, defending the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial

Installed overnight under the Arch of India Gate in January 1972 to commemorate India's victory in the India-Pakistan War 1971, an inverted bayonet with a helmet structure, alongside Amar Jawan Jyoti, merged with the eternal flame of the National War Memorial on January 21, 2022, following the Memorial's inception.

