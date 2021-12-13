‘Their supreme sacrifice continues to inspire citizens’: PM pays tributes to security personnel killed in Parl attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the security personnel who were killed in the 2001 Parliament attack and said their supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen of India.

"I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen,” PM Modi posted on Twitter.

Before the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and other Union ministers paid tributes to those who died in the terrorist attack 20 years ago.

"I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world's largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice," President Kovind tweeted.

“My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during the attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” defence minister Rajnath Singh wrote on the microblogging site.

A five-member group of heavily-armed terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) stormed the Parliament complex in Delhi on December 13, 2001, and opened fire indiscriminately.

The attack took place at around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 people, including parliamentarians and staff members, were present in the building.

As many as 14 people lost their lives in the attack. All five terrorists were neutralised.