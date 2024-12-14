PM Modi proposes 11 resolutions for ‘Viksit Bharat’, Cong says ‘nothing new’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed eleven resolutions in his Lok Sabha speech marking 75 years of India's Constitution. The 11 resolutions are being introduced “in the spirit of constitutional values to achieve a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Lok Sabha on the Constitution debate during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday.(Sansad Tv)

The resolutions, PM Modi claimed, would ensure in achieving a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. They are

Everyone should fulfil their duties, be it the government or citizens. Inclusive growth to ensure the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. Zero tolerance towards corruption. Citizens should take pride in the country's culture and traditions, and laws should be followed with pride. To free oneself from the colonial mindset. To free the country's politics from "family rule". Respect the Constitution and prevent its misuse for personal gains. Ensure reservations are not snatched away from those who already have it, and avoid religion-based reservations. India should lead by example for women-led growth. States ensure India's development. Ensure the country's development goes hand-in-hand with the development of states. Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat as our goal.

All-out attack on opposition

During his two-hour long speech in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi launched an all-out attack on Congress. Emphasising that he does not want to “personally insult someone”, PM Modi, however, said he wanted to lay certain “truths” before the country.

The prime minister began his speech by thanking the makers of the constitution and noted the role of women members in the Constituent Assembly. He also noted that the Constitution was the “basis of our unity” and claimed that the Article 370 was the “roadblock” in achieving it.

PM Modi attacked the Congress over “dynastic politics” and “disrespecting” its leaders like Sardar Patel and Sitaram Kesri to uphold the primacy of the “family”.



“Congress is very fond of one word. I want to use that word today. Their favourite word, without which they cannot live is 'jumla'... The country knows that if there was any biggest jumla in India and it was used by four generations, that jumla was - 'Garibi Hatao'. This was such a Jumla which helped them in their politics but did not improve the condition of the poor,” he said.

The prime minister also defended his government's policies like the Swachh Bharat Mission and Ujjwala Yojana as the reflection of constitutional values. PM Modi said his government ensured financial inclusion by opening almost 50 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts and lifted “25 crore” people out of poverty.

‘Nothing new’ says opposition

Congress hit back at PM Modi, saying there was “nothing new” in his address in Parliament.

“There is nothing new in his speech. Only a blame game against Congress. Yesterday and today we exposed them that their government is now running for Adani. They are talking about the Constitution, but they are trying to use the Constitution for one single person, that is to give monopoly to that person,” said Congress MP KC Venugopal.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said actual “jumlas” are being peddled by the BJP-led NDA government. “Doubling the income of farmers was jumla, providing 1 crore jobs was a jumla, Agniveer scheme and GST are also a jumla,” he said.

“The PM said nothing new and bored us all. I felt like I was sitting in that double-math period in school. His 11 resolutions are hollow. If there is zero tolerance for corruption, then there should be a debate on the Adani issue,” said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With inputs from PTI)