e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad to review coronavirus vaccine development by Zydus Cadila

PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad to review coronavirus vaccine development by Zydus Cadila

Zydus Cadila has announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D was over and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Ahmedabad
From the airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proceeded to pharma major Zydus Cadila’s plant near Ahmedabad to get information about its vaccine development.
From the airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proceeded to pharma major Zydus Cadila’s plant near Ahmedabad to get information about its vaccine development.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed here on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, an official said.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

From the airport, Modi proceeded to pharma major Zydus Cadila’s plant near Ahmedabad to get information about its vaccine development, the official said.

The plant is located in the Changodar industrial area, over 20 km from Ahmedabad. Modi will be at the plant for an hour, beginning 9.30 am, the official said.

Zydus Cadila has announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D was over and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

From Ahmedabad, Modi will fly to Hyderabad where he is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s facility.

After landing at Hakimpet Air Force station, Modi will reach Bharat Biotech’s facility at Genome Valley at 1.30 pm.

The facility is around 50 km from Hyderabad.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is undergoing phase-3 trials.

Also Read | PM Modi to visit 3 drug development centres today to review Covid-19 vaccine progress

After his hour-long visit to the facility, the PM will proceed to Pune, where he will visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.

The prime minister will reach Serum Institute campus around 4.30 pm, an official said.

Modi’s hour-long visit to SII is aimed at reviewing the status of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanism, he said.

The PM will fly back to Delhi in the evening, the official said.

tags
top news
J&K goes to DDC polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
J&K goes to DDC polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
At 199, Delhi’s air remains in moderate zone
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Delhi govt did nothing despite warning of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In