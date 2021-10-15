PM Modi remembers APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, said he will remain a source of inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary and he will always inspire people in India. "Tributes to former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji, known as the 'Missile Man', on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to making India strong, prosperous and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

मिसाइल मैन के रूप में विख्यात देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने अपना जीवन भारत को सशक्त, समृद्ध और सामर्थ्यवान बनाने में समर्पित कर दिया। देशवासियों के लिए वे हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Pn2tF73Md6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021

Kalam, who was the 11th president of India and served from 2002 to 2007, is known as the "Missile Man of India" for his role in the development of the country's missile programmes. Kalam, an aerospace scientist, came to be affectionately called the "People's President" and is credited with opening the doors of Rashtrapati Bhavan to everyone.

Kalam worked with India's two major research organisations—the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

He was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, for his conventions to the fields of science and politics. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan for his work as the scientific advisor to the government of India.

October 15 is also observed as World Students' Day in honour of Kalam to acknowledge his efforts towards education and students. The United Nations declared October 15 as World Students' Day in 2010 and the world body decides on a theme to mark the observance of the day every year. The theme for this year’s World Students' day is "Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace”. It aims to reaffirm the role of education as a fundamental right of everyone across the globe.

Kalam died on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong.