PM Modi’s 9pm-9minute tweet India’s most retweeted post by politician in 2020

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:52 IST

A tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most retweeted one in politics in 2020, the micro-blogging platform has revealed in its year-ender blog. It was a collage of four photos where Modi could be seen lighting diyas. The prime minister posted it on April 5 at 9.34pm. So far, the post has 106.8K retweets, 11.8K quote tweets and 513.5K likes. In 2020, this became the most retweeted post by a politician in India, Twitter said.

“During his ‘9 PM-9 Mins’ public address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested people of India to light lamps from the safety of their homes as a symbolic gesture of solidarity towards one other. This Tweet became the most Retweeted Tweet by a politician,” Twitter said. One and a half week into the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown, imposed on March 25, PM Modi had urged countrymen to switch off the lights in their homes and instead light diyas, candles for nine minutes at 9pm on April 5. Along with the photos, PM Modi wrote about lighting the lamps of hope and good health.

In its #ThisHappened2020 lookback series, Twitter found the “Golden Tweets of 2020” in various segments like entertainment, sports, business and politics etc. The time period Twitter considered is from January 1 to November 15.

Tamil actor Vijay’s selfie with his fans in Neyveli in February is the most retweeted tweet across all segments.

In sports, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s tweet expressing appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter dated August 19 is the most retweeted post.

In business, Ratan Tata’s tweet on March 28 pledging support to communities affected by Covid-19 garnered maximum retweets.

The most liked tweet of 2020 is the one where Virat Kohli tweeted about Anushka Sharma’s pregancy on August 27.

“Needless to say, #Covid19 dominated this year with people on Twitter seeking reliable information, connecting with experts and following what was happening in real-time. The conversations on the service revolved around multiple Coronavirus-related topics, including the critical need to #WearAMask. Within the larger conversation about Covid-19, hashtags used prominently included #Coronavirus, #JantaCurfew as well as those that encouraged people to #StayHomeStaySafe and maintain #SocialDistancing. Other popular topics of conversation included the adverse impact on migrant workers as well as gratitude for healthcare professionals across the country,” Twitter wrote in its blog.