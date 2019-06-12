PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki baat’ to resume on June 30

The Mann ki Baat radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resume on June 30 after it was discontinued during the Lok Sabha elections in which he was a candidate.

“Mann Ki Baat is back again as PM Narendra Modi assumes office for the second term. Your stories, ideas & suggestions can be a part of this month’s episode, scheduled on June 30, 2019,” MyGovIndia said in a tweet.

Prasar Bharati News Services also sought suggestions from people for the programme in a tweet.

“PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is back again! Want your ideas/inputs on Mann Ki Baat, share them on (link: http://mygov.in) mygov.in or dial 1800-11-7800,” it said.

Modi had signed off the last episode of the radio programme in February ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He had expressed confidence of his party’s victory in the elections and had said that the radio programme would resume after the polls and he wished to talk to people through it for years.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 15:37 IST