Nine years of Modi regime instilled new confidence in Indians: Shah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year regime has instilled new confidence in every citizen of the country, and empowered Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) scientists to reach the Moon and aim for the Sun, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday. Amit Shah (PTI)

“The whole country is fortunate that after a long time, we have got such a leader (Modi), who is paving the way to make the country first in the world during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Today, our economy has moved from 11th to fifth position in the world and soon we will become the third largest economy,” the Union minister said while launching the “Amrit Kalash Yatra” under the “Meri Maati-Mera Desh” campaign in New Delhi.

As part of the yatra, which aims to honour slain soldiers, selected youths from 7,500 gram panchayats across India will assemble at Kartavya Path in Delhi with 7,500 urns carrying soil and saplings from across the nation.

Hailing the Centre’s efforts to “rekindle the feeling of patriotism” among citizens, Shah pointed to the 200,000 programmes organised as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” -- an initiative of the government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence.

“The confidence instilled in the minds of every Indian citizen through such programmes serves as inspiration for our courageous soldiers to carry out surgical strikes, empowers our scientists to develop the Covid-19 vaccine, and provides the courage for Isro scientists to reach the Moon and will soon reach the orbit of Sun,” he added.

He termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five pledges to fulfil freedom fighters’ dreams by 2047 “the goals of a developed India”.

The pledges, Shah said, are the highway to building a great India, and highlighted that 230 million houses, offices and buildings across the country hoisted the tricolour after the PM’s call for “Har Ghar Tiranga”.

The idea behind the “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” campaign is that every individual, family, citizen, and child should connect emotionally with the idea of creating a great India, he added.

“From September 1 to 30, every household, ward, and village will collect ‘mitti’ (soil) or grains in a pot (Kalash) following it up from October 1-13 at the block and later, from October 22-27, at the state level, and finally, from October 28-30, these 7,500 pots will reach Delhi,” he said.

The prime minister will put soil from these “Amrit Kalash” in the “Amrit Vatika” created at Delhi to honour the country’s bravehearts to remind every citizen that “we must make India great during the period of Amrit kaal”, he added.

“Only a person like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is full of patriotism in his heart, could have imagined initiating this journey...,” he said.

