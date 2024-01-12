PM Modi takes part in ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ in Nashik, mops temple premises. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday participated in the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ (cleanliness drive) in Maharashtra's Nashik before inaugurating the 21.8-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) - India's longest sea bridge. In a video widely posted by BJP leaders on social media, PM Modi can be seen mopping the floors of Kalaram temple situated in the Panchavati area of Nashik along the banks of Godavari. PM Modi participates in ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ drive in Nashik

Addressing the Rashtriya Yuva Mahotsav at Nashik's Tapovan Ground, PM Modi, in the video, can be seen appealing to the citizens of the country to carry out cleanliness activities at temples across the country ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“I urge everyone that on the occasion of ‘pran pratishtha’ in the Ram Temple, a cleanliness campaign should be carried out in all temples and shrines of the country…Today I have the privilege of visiting Kalaram Temple and cleaning the temple premises,” he said.

Later, PM Modi offered prayers at the temple and attended the epic narrative recitation of the Ramayana, specifically the 'Yudh Kanda' segment, which depicts Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya at the Mandir Sansthan.

Earlier in the day, the PM paid floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda in Nashik on his birth anniversary. Addressing a crowd, PM Modi said, “Today is a day of the youth power of India. This day is dedicated to the great man who filled India with new energy in the days of slavery... I am glad to be here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.”

PM Modi arrived in Maharashtra on Friday morning to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth ₹30,500 crores.

During his day-long visit, he will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Transharbour Link (MTHL). Notably, Atal Setu is a 21.8 km long 6-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on land, and is constructed at a cost of over ₹17,840. The bridge is said to provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India, an official release said.

Modi will also dedicate several railway projects to the nation including - ‘Phase 2 of the Uran-Kharkopar railway line’ in Navi Mumbai. He will also launch ‘Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan’ which aims to empower women in Maharashtra by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development.

(With inputs from agencies)