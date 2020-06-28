PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today

india

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 06:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday as the country is battling a surge in the number of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

During the 66th episode of Mann Ki Baat at 11am, PM Modi is expected to talk about the country’s progress in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and his views on the road ahead.

PM Modi has primarily focused on India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, highlighted the role of frontline workers and talked about the experiences of people who have recovered from the disease in the last few episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

In May, his radio address was broadcast a day after the government unveiled guidelines for what it termed as Unlock 1.0 — in contrast to consecutive phases of the lockdown which was first declared on March 24.

It also came a day after he completed the first year of his second term in power,

The Prime Minister in his last Mann Ki Baat episode on May 31 cautioned that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic is a long one as he warned against complacency and reiterated the need for social distancing and wearing masks.

Modi had also said although every section of the society has been affected by the viral pandemic but the pain felt by the poor cannot be measured in words.

The number of day-on-day new Covid-19 cases have risen since then from over 8,000 a day to almost 18,000 cases a day, with the national tally touching over five lakh.

Sunday’s broadcast will originate from All India Radio (AIR) Delhi and be relayed by all AIR stations, AIR FM channels, including FM Gold and FM Rainbow, local radio stations and all five community radio stations.

It will also be broadcast on Doordarshan and streamed live on the YouTube channels of DD News, AIR, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and information and broadcasting ministry.