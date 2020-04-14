PM Modi to address nation, India cases cross 10,000: Covid-19 news today

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 07:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10am on Tuesday, the last day of the three-week lockdown for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), amid expectations that he will extend the emergency protocol until at least the end of April and move, in a limited way, to restart the economy by selectively easing curbs on industry. Hours before the PM’s speech, India went past a bleak milestone on Monday as the number of Covid-19 cases crossed 10,000, with the infections doubling over six days.

Covid-19 cases in India double to 10,000 in six days

India went past a bleak milestone on Monday as the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases crossed 10,000, with the infections doubling over six days and the government expanding containment efforts and ramping up testing in an attempt to curb the highly contagious pathogen from sweeping across the country.

PM Modi to spell out plan on coronavirus lockdown at 10am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10am on Tuesday, the last day of the three-week lockdown for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) , amid expectations he will extend the emergency protocol until at least the end of April and move, in a limited way, to restart the economy by selectively easing curbs on industry.

Rapid test kit shipment delayed again amid urgent requirement

The rapid testing kits, which were supposed to be here on April 5, and then April 10, will now be here by April 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday, commenting on what could well be the lynchpin of the next phase of India’s strategy to combat the coronavirus disease -- widespread (and rapid) testing, not just in hot spots and containment zones but also areas relatively free of the virus.

Tech surveillance only way forward for contact tracing: Experts

Tools such as cellphone-based contact tracing are becoming increasingly important in the fight to contain Covid-19, a disease spreading too quickly and silently for conventional disease control measures to contain it, according to experts and researchers who say this could fundamentally involve some compromises on personal privacy.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

For three weeks, life and work across India have been upended. There is no doubt that the lockdown has prevented the march of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to some extent; people have spent time in self-isolation, and all establishments and offices other than those providing essential services have been closed (with people working from home or not at all), breaking possible chains of infection.

India’s 5 most populous states adopt distinct Covid strategies

As the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to spread, India’s most populated states have adopted both common, and distinct, strategies to deal with the pandemic.

Govt plans pool testing in areas with no Covid-19 cases

As the number of cases of coronavirus disease in India crossed 10,000 , the health ministry is considering pooled testing of people with symptoms in areas from where no Sars-Cov-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) infections have been reported, a health ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

Shortage of workers, choked ports disrupt supply chains

At least 50,000 shipping containers have been lying orphaned at container freight stations and private container terminals at three large ports in Tamil Nadu with no trucks available to transport them. Most Indian ports have declared a so-called force majeure -- declared when unprecedented events overtake them and prevent them from doing their job .

Covid spread, curbs delay procurement

Farmers of Punjab trooped to the mandis, or agricultural markets, to sell their produce on Baisakhi, the spring harvest festival, on Monday, holding invitations sent by the state government.

SC modifies order, says free private testing only for poor

Free testing for Covid-19 in private laboratories will be available only to people covered by the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and to economically weaker sections of society notified by the government as eligible for such free tests, the Supreme Court ordered on Monday, modifying its April 8 order, which forced private laboratories to offer free tests to everyone.

For now, doctors bank on HCQ, antibiotic

Indian doctors are depending on a combination of a tried and tested antimalarial drug and an antibiotic to treat people hospitalised in isolation wards and intensive care units in the absence of a specific treatment for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

New York is first city with 100,000 cases

New York City, the epicenter of the American coronavirus epidemic, alone had way more confirmed cases Monday than the whole of China,the United Kingdom and others. The city had reported more than 104,410 confirmed cases, which was way over 85,212 in the United Kingdom and 83,213 in China. The death toll stood at 6,898.

After US, Italy loses 20,000 lives to viru

Italy’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 20,000 on Monday but its number of critically ill patients dropped for the tenth successive day. The 566 new deaths reported by the civil protection service take Italy’s fatalities total to 20,465 - officially second in the world behind the US.

Labour woes, logistics gaps key hurdles to reboot plan

Broken logistics and a crippling manpower crunch pose the biggest hurdles to resuming operations, multiple executives said, as the government weighs a limited restart of industries in a phased exit from the nationwide lockdown.

