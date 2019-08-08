Amid Pak tension, PM Modi’s address to nation at 8 tonight

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:16 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in a special broadcast at 8 pm today, during which he is expected to explain his government’s historical step to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and reorganise the state.

Earlier there was some confusion about the timing of the address with the AIR tweeting that it would be at 4pm and then quickly deleting the tweet.

Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution scrapping the Article granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The President notified the same the very next day.

The last time the PM addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite in space.

Thursday’s address comes days before the prime minister’s customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 14:37 IST