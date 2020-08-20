e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am

PM Modi to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am

Swachh Survekshan 2020: A total of 129 top performing cities and states will be awarded by the PM in the virtual programme called ‘Swachh Mahotsav’.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am on Thursday.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to announce the results of annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2020, at 11am on Thursday. This is the fifth edition of the survey that was introduced by PM in January 2016.

A Swachh Survekshan 2020 results dashboard will also be launched by PM Modi on the occasion.

According to a press release issued by the Centre on Tuesday, the announcement of this year’s results was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. The survey was completed in 28 days.

A total of 129 top performing cities and states will be awarded by the PM in the virtual programme called ‘Swachh Mahotsav’. This programme has been organised by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

Swachh Bharat Urban (@SwachhBharatGov), the official twitter account of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) on Wednesday tweeted the web link on which the programme will be streamed live.

 

Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, while Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019).

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know
India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
Drained of all hope, NCR cities left to sink or swim
Drained of all hope, NCR cities left to sink or swim
Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe
Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe
Pakistan on lookout for new voice to lead Hurriyat
Pakistan on lookout for new voice to lead Hurriyat
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In