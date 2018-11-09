PM Modi to attend Maldives President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s swearing-in ceremony on Nov 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted Maldives President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s invitation to attend his swearing-in ceremony in Male on November 17, the MEA said on Friday.

Solih, the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party’s candidate who emerged victorious over incumbent president Abdulla Yameen in the election held on September 23, had extended the invitation during a phone call by Modi.

Maldives is the only SAARC country that Modi has not visited. His visit to the archipelago was cancelled in March 2015 due to the volatile political situation.

