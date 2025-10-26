PM Modi to attend virtually 22nd ASEAN-India Summit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually attend the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi participated in all ASEAN-India Summits since 2014 (and one Commemorative Summit held in New Delhi in Jan 2018) except in 2022.

The Prime Minister was invited to the Summit by Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, for the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. Timor-Leste was formally inducted into ASEAN, taking the number of member states of the group to 11.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said that Prime Minister Modi and the ASEAN leaders will jointly review the progress in ASEAN-India relations and discuss initiatives for strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

It said strengthening relationships with ASEAN is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent Prime Minister Modi at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 27.

The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and also exchange views on regional and international developments.

At the 25th year Commemorative Summit in New Delhi in January 2018, the leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries graced the 69th Republic Day Parade as India’s guests of honour.

Prime Minister Modi had, on Thursday, shared details of his conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits.”

He added, “Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand. Founding members include Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Viet Nam and most recently, Timor-Leste are its members.

The ASEAN Charter provides legal status and an institutional framework for ASEAN, and it entered into force in 2008. The ASEAN Secretariat, set up in February 1976, is based in Jakarta.

Malaysia is the Chair of ASEAN for the year 2025, and the Philippines will be the Chair in 2026. India began formal engagement with ASEAN in 1992 as a “Sectoral Dialogue Partner” (Secretary level interaction) and subsequently as a “Dialogue Partner” in 1995.

The initial years as a Dialogue Partner (DP) entailed interaction at the Foreign Minister level, which was further upgraded to the Summit level in 2002, when the first such Summit-level meeting was held in Cambodia.

At the Commemorative ASEAN-India Summit held in 2012 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations in New Delhi in 2012, India’s Dialogue Partnership was further elevated to a Strategic Partnership.

During the Commemorative ASEAN-India Summit held in 2018 to commemorate 25th Anniversary of ASEAN-India relations in New Delhi (January 2018), India and ASEAN have further agreed that india’s Strategic Partnership will be focused on building cooperation in the maritime domain.

The 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations was held in 2022, and the year was designated as ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

At the 19th ASEAN-India Summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations on November 12, 2022, the Strategic Partnership was elevated to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and on this occasion, the “Joint Statement on ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” was adopted.