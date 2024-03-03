PM Modi to chair council of ministers meet today: What's on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union council of ministers on Sunday, days before the official announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting comes just a day after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting today (File Photo)

The council of ministers meeting scheduled for March 3 will take place at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in New Delhi, said officials.

The prime minister has been chairing a meeting of the entire council of ministers from time to time to discuss key policy issues, get feedback on implementation of various initiatives, and share his vision on matters of governance.

This comes a day after BJP announced its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls set to take place in April-May. The candidate list of 195 names included multiple heavyweights such as PM Modi himself, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

What to expect from council of ministers meeting?

The primary point on the agenda for the council of ministers meeting on Sunday is expected to be chalking out a poll strategy for the upcoming general elections in the country, and reviewing the performance of the NDA government over the past two terms.

PM Modi is expected to seek feedback from the Union ministers regarding the workings of multiple government welfare schemes and initiatives launched by the NDA in the past decade.

The BJP-led NDA government has expressed confidence in retaining power for the third term in the Lok Sabha elections this year. In order to map out a plan for victory, the prime minister is chairing the meeting with Union Ministers to take stock of the preparedness for the upcoming polls.

The Election Commission has begun reviewing the preparedness of various states for holding of Lok Sabha elections. The schedule for elections is expected to be announced sometime this month.

In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for the nine-phased Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16. Meanwhile, in 2019, the poll panel had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.