Home / India News / PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave on Jan 4

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave on Jan 4

National Metrology Conclave 2020 is being organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, which is entering into its 75th year of inception.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 19:32 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
PM Modi will also dedicate ‘National Atomic Timescale’, and ‘Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya’ to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of the ‘National Environmental Standards Laboratory’.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the National Metrology Conclave on January 4 via video conferencing.

National Metrology Conclave 2020 is being organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, which is entering into its 75th year of inception.

The theme of the conclave is ‘Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation’.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will also dedicate ‘National Atomic Timescale’, and ‘Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya’ to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of the ‘National Environmental Standards Laboratory’.

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

The National Atomic Timescale generates Indian Standard Time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanosecond.

Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya is supporting testing and calibration of laboratories for quality assurance, at par with international standards. The National Environmental Standards Laboratory will aid self-reliance in the certification of ambient air and industrial emission monitoring equipment.

