e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail today as anti-farm law protests enter day 33

PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail today as anti-farm law protests enter day 33

The train will run between Sangola in Maharashtra and West Bengal’s Shalimar and will be flagged off virtually at 4:30 pm.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 09:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday virtually flag off the 100th ‘Kisan Rail’ service at 4:30 pm. This comes on a day when protests against the Centre’s three contentious agricultural laws entered day 33.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and railway minister Piyush Goyal - two of the three central ministers who have represented the Centre in its talks with the farmers’ unions - will also be present on the occasion.

“Kisan Rail has been a game-changer in ensuring fast transportation of agricultural produce across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce,” the prime minister’s office (PMO) had noted in a statement on Saturday. The 100th ‘Kisan Rail’ will run between Sangola in Maharashtra and West Bengal’s Shalimar and, the PMO statement said, will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onions, and fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, bananas, custard apples etc.

The first service of the “multi-commodity” Kisan Rail was launched on August 7 by Tomar via video conferencing. The service was launched between Maharashtra’s Devlali and Danapur in Bihar and was later expanded to Muzaffarpur in the eastern state following a good response. Also, it was made a weekly service instead of the initial thrice a week frequency. Since its launch, the Kisan Rail service has transported 27,000 tonnes of agro-services. The Centre has also extended a subsidy of 50% on the transportation of fruits and vegetables.

The launch of the 100th Kisan Rail comes a day before the sixth round of talks are likely to take place between the government and the farmers’ unions. The unions on Saturday proposed that the talks take place at 11 am on December 29, in their response to the government’s invitation to hold the dialogue at a time and date of their choosing. Earlier, the unions had rejected the government’s initial proposal in this regard.

Five earlier rounds of talks, including one each on December 1, 3 and 5, have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

tags
top news
Cold wave likely from Tuesday, IMD issues health warning
Cold wave likely from Tuesday, IMD issues health warning
CDSCO expert panel may convene this week to examine Covid vaccines’ emergency applications
CDSCO expert panel may convene this week to examine Covid vaccines’ emergency applications
2nd Test Live: India pick up two wickets before Tea
2nd Test Live: India pick up two wickets before Tea
20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail today as anti-farm law protests enter day 33
PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail today as anti-farm law protests enter day 33
Donald Trump signs massive measure funding government, Covid relief
Donald Trump signs massive measure funding government, Covid relief
Will snatch Rae Bareli as well in 2024: Smiti Irani warns Congress
Will snatch Rae Bareli as well in 2024: Smiti Irani warns Congress
‘I appeal to the Centre to repeal the farm laws’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘I appeal to the Centre to repeal the farm laws’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In