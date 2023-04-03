Home / India News / PM Modi to launch CBI’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations today

PM Modi to launch CBI’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations today

BySaptarshi Das
Apr 03, 2023 09:29 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also confer the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of CBI during the event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and confer the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the agency on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI File Photo)

The PM will also release a Postage Stamp and Commemorative Coin marking the Diamond Jubilee Celebration year of CBI, besides launching CBI’s official Twitter handle.

He will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.

CBI was established by a resolution of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs dated April 1, 1963.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nagpur narendra modi cbi central bureau of investigation gold medal prime minister pune shillong + 6 more
nagpur narendra modi cbi central bureau of investigation gold medal prime minister pune shillong + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out