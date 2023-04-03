PM Modi to launch CBI’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and confer the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the agency on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI File Photo)

The PM will also release a Postage Stamp and Commemorative Coin marking the Diamond Jubilee Celebration year of CBI, besides launching CBI’s official Twitter handle.

He will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.

CBI was established by a resolution of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs dated April 1, 1963.