Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3: Full guide to Aqua Line route, stations, fares, and timings

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 08, 2025 05:35 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of ₹12,200 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3, also called Aqua Line, during his two-day Maharashtra visit that began on Wednesday.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,200 crore.(@narendramodi/X)
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of 12,200 crore.(@narendramodi/X)

Mumbai’s first fully underground Metro corridor will become fully operational after the inauguration of the 10.99-km-long final stretch between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade stations.

After reaching Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, Modi undertook a walkthrough of the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport. He inaugurated the airport and will also launch and dedicate various projects in Mumbai.

Also Read | Pvt buses to offer last-mile link to seven Metro 3 stations

About Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3:

  • Modi inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of 12,200 crore.
  • The prime minister dedicated the entire 37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation, marking a major milestone in the city’s urban transport transformation.
  • Regular services will begin on September 15, with trains running from 5.55am to 10.30pm between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk, carrying up to 13 lakh passengers daily.

    Also Read | Mumbai metropolitan region to finally get one ticket booking app for all public transport

List of all 27 stations (south to north)

  1. Cuffe Parade
  2. Vidhan Bhavan
  3. Churchgate
  4. Hutatma Chowk (Fort)
  5. CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)
  6. Kalbadevi
  7. Girgaon
  8. Grant Road
  9. Mumbai Central
  10. Mahalaxmi
  11. Science Museum (Worli)
  12. Worli
  13. Siddhivinayak
  14. Dadar
  15. Shitaladevi Temple
  16. Dharavi
  17. Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)
  18. Vidyanagari
  19. Santacruz
  20. CSIA Domestic Airport (T1)
  21. CSIA International Airport (T2)
  22. Marol Naka
  23. MIDC
  24. SEEPZ
  25. Marol
  26. Aarey Colony
  27. Aarey Depot (JVLR terminus)

10 things to know about Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line)

  1. Phase details: The first phase (Aarey JVLR–BKC) was inaugurated on October 7, 2024, and the second phase (BKC–Acharya Atre Chowk) opened on May 10, 2025. The newly opened Phase 2B completes the corridor.
  2. Fully underground line: Metro Line-3 is Mumbai’s first and only fully underground Metro line, featuring 27 stations and spanning major residential, commercial, and heritage areas.

  • Project cost: The final stretch cost 12,195 crore, while the total project cost stands at approximately 37,270 crore.
  • Construction timeline: Work began in 2017 under the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), with over 15,000 workers involved at peak construction.
  • Record-breaking engineering: For the first time in India, 17 Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) were deployed simultaneously, a national record in underground construction.
  • Rail integration: The Aqua Line will connect seamlessly with Central Railway at CSMT and Western Railway at Mumbai Central and Churchgate, improving intermodal travel.
  • Key connectivity hubs: The line enhances access to Nariman Point, Fort, Kalbadevi, RBI, BSE, and Mantralaya, easing travel for professionals working in the city’s core business and administrative zones.
  • Airport link: The line will provide direct Metro access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from south Mumbai, a major relief for air travellers.
  • Commuter benefits: Once operational, the Aqua Line will serve around 13 lakh passengers daily, cutting travel time from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR to just one hour, compared to the current 1–2 hours by road.
  • Fares: Commuters travelling up to 3 km will have to pay 10, while those covering a distance between 3 km and 12 km will be charged 20. Those journeying between 12 km and 18 km will need to pay 30, and those travelling 18 to 24 km will be charged 40. For longer commutes, fares have been set at 50 for 24 km–30 km and 60 for 30 km–36 km.

Integrated Mobility - ‘Mumbai One’ App

Alongside the metro launch, Modi will unveil “Mumbai One”, a common mobility app for 11 transport operators, including Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 7, Aqua Line 3, Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, suburban rail, and BEST.

The app allows digital ticketing, multimodal trip planning, and cashless payments, reducing queues and simplifying commutes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3: Full guide to Aqua Line route, stations, fares, and timings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On