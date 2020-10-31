e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate Seaplane service from Sabarmati Riverfront to Statue of Unity

PM Modi to inaugurate Seaplane service from Sabarmati Riverfront to Statue of Unity

A parade, named the Ekta Diwas Parade, by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Gujarat Police, will be organised in the PM’s presence.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 05:26 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi arrived in Gujarat on Friday to attend the National Unity Day events planned at the Statue of Unity.
PM Modi arrived in Gujarat on Friday to attend the National Unity Day events planned at the Statue of Unity.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Gujarat, on Saturday will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary, by inaugurating the country’s first seaplane service between the Statue of Unity site at Kevadiya colony to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

According to a release from the Defence wing, the seaplane, which will be operated by SpiceJet is a Twin Otter 300 and registered in the name of Spicejet Technic.

A parade, named the Ekta Diwas Parade, by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Gujarat Police, will be organised in the PM’s presence.

After participating in the parade, PM Modi will interact with Civil Services probationers or Officer Trainees, through video conferencing. They will join him from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

PM Modi arrived in Gujarat on Friday to attend the National Unity Day events planned at the Statue of Unity.

He inaugurated as many as 17 new projects including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district on Friday. Some of the major attractions inaugurated by Modi were Arogya Van, Ekta Mall, Children Nutrition Park, Sardar Patel Zoological Park or Jungle Safari, and a boat ride. He also laid the foundation stone for four projects.

(With inputs from PTI)

