PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Statue of Unity’ on Oct 31: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said the “Statue of Unity” dedicated to Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31.

Rupani told reporters on the sidelines of the two-day national executive meeting that “The Statue of Unity shall be inaugurated by Modiji on October 31.”

The Statue of Unity, which is 182 m from the ground and 240 m from the river base of Narmada, has been completed.

The inauguration of the statue will be done on Vallabhbhai Patel’s 143rd birth anniversary.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 16:56 IST