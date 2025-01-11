PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Z-Morh tunnel in J&K on Jan 13: ‘Eagerly waiting’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir on January 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

In a post on X on Saturday, Modi said that he is eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district.

He also praised the photograph and aerial photographs of the tunnel shared by Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Abdullah visited the Z-Morh tunnel on Saturday to review preparedness for the inauguration of the tunnel by the prime minister on January 13.

He said that the inauguration of the Z-more tunnel would open Sonmarg to tourism all year round and help develop the town into a great ski resort.

“Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM Narendra Modi ji’s visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce,” Abdullah wrote in his post.

The J&K also shared photographs of his tunnel to the tunnel and aerial photographs of the region.

Replying to him, Modi wrote: “I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, I loved the aerial pictures and videos!”

The Z-morh tunnel

Built at a cost of ₹2,400 crore on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, the strategic 6.5-km Z-Morh tunnel will be a major step towards making the Ladakh region accessible by road throughout the year.

Situated at an altitude of 8,650 feet, the Z-Morh tunnel is a two-lane road tunnel equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre-wide escape passage for emergencies.

The work on the project began in May 2015 and was completed last year.The soft opening of the tunnel was done in February 2024.

The tunnel is vital in terms of the defence needs of the country in the Ladakh region and also connecting the youngest union territory to the rest of the country, according to PTI.

The tunnel ensures seamless connectivity between Gagangir and Sonamarg, and will ease summer travel to Ladakh.

