PM Modi to launch 44 projects on his 50th visit to Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch 44 development projects worth ₹3,884.18 crore during his visit to parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on April 11. This will mark his 50th visits to his constituency, according to Kashi region Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Patel. Six SP, eight additional SP, 33 DSPs along with 4,000 security personnel, including police, PAC and jawans of Paramilitary forces will be deployed during the PM’s visit, commissioner of police, Varanasi, Mohit Agarwal said. (PTI)

PM Modi plans to address a public meeting at Mehdiganj, inaugurate 19 projects valued at ₹1,629.13 crore, and lay the foundation stone for 25 projects estimated at ₹2,255.05 crore, Patel added.

“Six superintendents of police, eight additional superintendents of police, 33 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) along with 4,000 security personnel, including police, provincial armed constabulary (PAC) and jawans of Paramilitary forces will be deployed during the PM’s visit. All preparations related to the security have already been put in place,” commissioner of police, Varanasi, Mohit Agarwal said.

With over 1,000 hoardings put up across the district, Patel said preparations are underway to welcome the PM grandly. “Roads, intersections, and the public meeting venue are being decorated with BJP flags and lighting,” he added.

The BJP leaders along with public representatives, and party workers have also launched a cleanliness campaign, ahead of the visit. “This visit is special as this will be his 50th visit. We are making efforts to make it memorable,” Kashi city BJP president Pradeep Agrahari said.

“There is great enthusiasm among the BJP workers regarding PM’s visit. Many will attend with cut-outs and welcome messages to mark the occasion,” Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said.

Ashwini Pandey, a BJP worker, added, “This is a matter of great pride for all of us that PM Modi so far visited Kashi 49th times. He has ensured lot of development in the city.”

“All preparations for the visit have been completed,” Varanasi district magistrate S Rajalingam said.