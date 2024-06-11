 PM Modi to visit Italy this week for G7 summit in first trip abroad in third term | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi to visit Italy this week for G7 summit in first trip abroad in third term

PTI |
Jun 11, 2024 05:17 PM IST

G7 summit in Italy from June 13-15 is likely to be dominated by the raging war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Italy this week to attend the annual summit of G7 advanced economies in his first trip abroad after assuming office for the third straight term.

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni poses for a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai. (File Image)(Giorgia Meloni/X)
Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni poses for a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai. (File Image)(Giorgia Meloni/X)

The G7 summit, to be held in the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy's Apulia region from June 13 to 15, is likely to be dominated by the raging war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the top leaders attending the summit.

Also read: Narendra Modi 3.0 cabinet LIVE updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also scheduled for a session on the Russian invasion of his country.

People familiar with Modi's planned trip to Italy said he is set to leave for Italy on June 13 and will return late on June 14, adding it will be his first trip abroad after taking charge as the prime minister for the third consecutive term.

There is no official announcement on Modi's visit to Italy yet.

Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that is likely to include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and NSA Ajit Doval, the sources said.

The prime minister is set to hold a number of bilateral meetings including with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Also read: India News Latest updates

Modi had attended the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year.

On the sidelines of the summit, he had held talks with Zelenskyy and a number of other leaders.

The G7 comprises the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan.

Italy is holding the current presidency of the G7 (Group of Seven) and is hosting the summit in that capacity.

A key focus of the Italian presidency has been to defend the rules-based international system.

Also read: EU to consider leveraging windfall profits from Russian assets after G7 summit

Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine has undermined its principles and triggered growing instability, with multiple crises unfolding worldwide, according to Italy.

The G7 will give equal importance to the conflict in the Middle East, with its consequences for the global agenda, it says.

The bloc expanded into the G8 between 1997 and 2013, with the inclusion of Russia. However, Russia's participation was suspended in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea.

In line with its tradition, representatives of a number of countries and international organisations are invited to the summit by the host nation that holds the chair.

Besides India, Italy has invited leaders from 11 developing countries in Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the summit.

Though the European Union is not a member of the G7, it attends the annual summit.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Narendra Modi Cabinet Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / PM Modi to visit Italy this week for G7 summit in first trip abroad in third term
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On