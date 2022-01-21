PM Modi tops approval ratings of global leaders, UK's Johnson most unpopular. Here's the list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to top the chart of global leaders with the highest approval ratings, leaving US President Joe Biden and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. The latest approval ratings by data intelligence company Morning Consult suggest that PM Modi has a net approval rating of 50, with 71 per cent of respondents voting in approval while 21 per cent voting in disapproval.

Since the time Morning Consult started tracking each leader, PM Modi's approval rating was at its peak in May 2020 during the nationwide lockdown, while dipping to its lowest during the disastrous second Covid wave last year.

The company is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders of Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, Britain and the US.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been facing criticism over the reports of him partying in the lockdown, has received a net approval rating of -43 as 69 per cent of respondents disapproved of the Conservative UK leader. The other leaders who have a net negative approval rating are Biden, Trudeau, Brazil’s Jair Bolsanaro, France’s Emmanuel Macron, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, Australia’s Scott Morrison, and Spain’s Pedro Sachez.

The ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents, with sample sizes varying by country.

List of global approval ratings of world leaders:

Narendra Modi: 71%

Andrés Manuel López Obrador: 66%

Mario Draghi: 60%

Fumio Kishida: 48%

Olaf Scholz: 44%

Joe Biden: 43%

Justin Trudeau: 43%

Scott Morrison: 41%

Pedro Sánchez: 40%

Moon Jae-in: 38%

Jair Bolsonaro: 37%

Emmanuel Macron: 34%

Boris Johnson: 26%

List of global disapproval ratings of world leaders:

Boris Johnson: 69%

Emmanuel Macron: 59%

Jair Bolsonaro: 56%

Moon Jae-in: 54%

Pedro Sánchez: 53%

Scott Morrison: 52%

Justin Trudeau: 51%

Joe Biden: 49%

Olaf Scholz: 40%

Fumio Kishida: 36%

Mario Draghi: 33%

Andrés Manuel López Obrador: 26%

Narendra Modi: 21%