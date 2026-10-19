From Salman Khan, Baba Siddique to Tiger Shroff: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang hit list that keeps growing

A social media post after the attack on Shroff, who escaped unhurt in the Sunday incident in Juhu, threatened people working with Salman Khan. It was made from an account allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, though police have not confirmed the group's involvement in the assassination attempt.

The attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has brought back focus on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its links to previous such incidents involving those from the worlds of politics and entertainment.

Who claimed responsibility for the Tiger Shroff attack, and what is Anil Pandit’s alleged role?

Who claimed responsibility for the Tiger Shroff attack, and what is Anil Pandit’s alleged role?

What happened in the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai?

What happened in the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai?

In 1998, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was accused of illegally hunting two endangered blackbucks in Rajasthan; he would be convicted in the case two decades later.

After the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued a threat to Salman Khan over the alleged poaching since the blackbuck is considered sacred in the Bishnoi community. Since then, many Bollywood celebrities and politicians across Mumbai have been targeted.

In 2018, the threats escalated, and the gang openly threatened to kill the actor in court.

In June 2022, a threat letter was found near the actor's Mumbai residence. The letter warned that the actor would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed in May 2022, allegedly by Bishnoi gang associates.

Months later, in September, Punjab Police revealed that Goldy Brar, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, and others had been arranged and asked to target Salman Khan.

After a threat email to the actor in 2023, and a confession to the National Investigation Agency, where the gangster stated he had been targeting Salman Khan, Bishnoi gang members claimed responsibility for a firing outside Galaxy Apartments in Banda, where Salman Khan resides.

In October 2024, two men on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments early in the morning, targeting the balcony of Salman Khan's first-floor home. No one was injured due to the incident.

Four men believed to be involved in the 2024 firing were arrested after Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence's brother, claimed responsibility for the attack.

NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder In October 2024, NCP leader and former Maharashtra cabinet minister Baba Siddique was assassinated in Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang cited the politician's close association with Salman Khan for the killing.

The sudden attack took place in Bandra East, outside the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique. Three assailants opened fire, hitting the NCP leader multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

Mumbai Police arrested 27 people in the case after key suspects and shooters were tracked down across states. The alleged mastermind behind the assassination, Zeeshan Akhtar, was detained in Canada.

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder In May 2022, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was assassinated in Mansa. Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for orchestrating the murder.

Moose Wala was ambushed and killed inside his car in 2022, a day after the Punjab government scaled down his security cover.

According to reports, Moose Wala was targeted because he allegedly used his influence, resources, and political connections to support a rival gang, Bambiha, who were allegedly responsible for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in August 2021.