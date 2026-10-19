Tharoor targets Centre for ‘not congratulating’ Indian-origin Nobel Peace Prize winner: ‘Shame on petty men’

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the Centre over what he described as the government's ‘lack of acknowledgement’ of this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, Navi Pillay, a South African-born jurist of Tamil descent. Pillay's parents were of Indian origin. A former UN human rights chief, Navi Pillay has spent her career defending human rights. (ANI/Reuters)

A former UN human rights chief, Pillay has spent her career defending human rights. Her work has included defending imprisoned anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela and heading a panel that found Israel had committed 'genocide' in Gaza.

Shashi Tharoor targets Centre Born in Durban, South Africa, in 1941, Pillay grew up amid poverty and discrimination under apartheid.

Pillay's 2026 Nobel Peace Prize award was celebrated by her relatives in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district, bringing the international recognition closer to her ancestral roots. Notably, Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay had also congratulated Pillay on her win.

In a post on X, Tharoor called the government's ‘lack’ of acknowledgement for the Indian-origin jurist "deplorable".

Sharing an AI-generated video of her life and work, he wrote on X, “It's been six days since this remarkable woman of Indian origin won the Nobel Peace Prize. And the government of India, her ancestral homeland, hasn't so much as congratulated her? Shame on the petty men who have made such a deplorable decision.”