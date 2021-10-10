Home / India News / PM Modi tweets on fifth day of Navratri, seeks Goddess Durga’s blessings
PM Modi tweets on fifth day of Navratri, seeks Goddess Durga's blessings

PM Modi wished people on the first day of Navratri, hoping the festival brings strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives.
PM Modi also tweeted videos of devotional songs on the fifth day of Navratri.&nbsp;(PTI File Photo)
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 11:41 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted his wishes on the fifth day of Sharad Navratri and sought the blessings of Goddess Kushmanda and Goddess Skandamata, the forms of Goddess Durga. "Goddess Skandmata is worshipped during Navratri. I pray that Maa Skandmata gives strength to her devotees to overcome all difficulties,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi. “We pray to Maa Kushmanda and seek her blessings for our various endeavours," PM Modi said in another tweet and also shared praise of the goddess.

Goddess Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped by her devotees on the fifth day of Sharad Navratri, which begins from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Ashwin. Goddess Durga is worshipped for 10 days during Sharad Navratri. However, this year Navratri will be observed for only eight days—from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami will be observed on October 13 and Dashami on October 15.

Sharad Navratri involves worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms and the festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. The occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

Sunday, October 10, 2021
